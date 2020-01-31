Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 19,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

