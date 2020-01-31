Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.72

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.72 and traded as high as $160.80. Hays shares last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 1,254,857 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Hays to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

Get Hays alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.72.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.