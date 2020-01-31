HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million.

HBT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 76,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $20.71.

In other HBT Financial news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Insiders purchased a total of 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164 in the last quarter.

HBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

