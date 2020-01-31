HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

HCA stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,873. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

