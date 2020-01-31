HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

HCA stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.42. 75,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,873. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

