HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.59

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.59 and traded as high as $37.06. HCP shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 3,085,207 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). HCP had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 109,834 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 707,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 886,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

