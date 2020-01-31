HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.59

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.59 and traded as high as $37.06. HCP shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 3,085,207 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 109,834 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 707,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 886,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
HCP Company Profile (NYSE:HCP)
HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.
