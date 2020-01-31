Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after acquiring an additional 122,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,897 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $40,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

