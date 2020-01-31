Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 6,377 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 695.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

