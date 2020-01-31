Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 2,666,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,701,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 695.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

