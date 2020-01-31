Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.05, 8,440,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 9,095,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.