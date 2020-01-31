Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 281,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

