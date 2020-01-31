Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Short Interest Update

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,921 shares of company stock worth $2,328,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,001,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,148,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

