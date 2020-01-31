Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.13-6.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.13-6.24 EPS.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.56.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

