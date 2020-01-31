Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hexcel by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. 137,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

