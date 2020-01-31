Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) Stock Price Up 100%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) rose 100% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 19,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 46,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Highbank Resources Company Profile (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia.

