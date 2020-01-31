Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,288.24

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,288.24 and traded as high as $1,481.00. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,464.00, with a volume of 30,310 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HILS. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,470.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,291.52.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

