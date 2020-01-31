Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Down to $33.27

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $33.27. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 2,054,266 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

