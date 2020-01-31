Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.63.

HLT traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 216,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $113.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

