Hiscox’s (HSX) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hiscox to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,413.08 ($18.59).

HSX traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,314 ($17.28). 241,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,381.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,501.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

