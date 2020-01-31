HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,002 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

