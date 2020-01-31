HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 580,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LHC Group by 227.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 137,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,635. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.