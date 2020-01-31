Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted to B+ at TheStreet

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

