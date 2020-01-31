Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.75 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.
Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
