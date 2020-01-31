Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.75 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

