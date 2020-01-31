Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$17.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Homeserve has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.
About Homeserve
