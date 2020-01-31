Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$17.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Homeserve has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

