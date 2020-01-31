Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.07%.
Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
