Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at $862,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,685 shares of company stock valued at $808,819. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

