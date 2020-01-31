Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.14 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $93.14 million and $1.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00118581 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00722480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00120667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000585 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,323,038 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

