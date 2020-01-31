Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HZD stock opened at GBX 153.20 ($2.02) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 198 ($2.60).
Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.