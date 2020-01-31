Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HZD stock opened at GBX 153.20 ($2.02) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

