Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

