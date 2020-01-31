Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBMD. ValuEngine cut Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of HBMD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. 1,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919. 23.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

