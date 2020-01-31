Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $425.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.31.

Shares of HUM opened at $343.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $376.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

