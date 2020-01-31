Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Given New $296.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $298.00 to $296.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.00. The company had a trading volume of 383,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

