Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to post $215.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $216.40 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $228.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $858.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.30 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $906.95 million, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $908.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.81. 115,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,256. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

