Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.41. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.