Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CSFB cut Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.77.
Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.90. 1,157,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,244. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.45. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.02 and a 52-week high of C$27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.62.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
