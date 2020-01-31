Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CSFB cut Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.77.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.90. 1,157,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,244. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.45. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.02 and a 52-week high of C$27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.62.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

