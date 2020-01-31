IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $47.26. 410,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. IAA has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in IAA by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.