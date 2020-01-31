IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. IBERIABANK reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 569,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 123.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 425,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 10.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $14,506,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 211,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

