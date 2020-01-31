IBM (IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on March 10th

IBM (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

IBM has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. IBM has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBM to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

IBM opened at $136.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

