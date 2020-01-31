Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.01. The stock had a trading volume of 67,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

