Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,345,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $27,803,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at $11,322,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 44,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,319. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

