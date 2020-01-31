Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.91. The company had a trading volume of 129,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.46. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

