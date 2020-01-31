Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $60.06. 15,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,040. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.