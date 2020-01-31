Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INVE. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Identiv has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

