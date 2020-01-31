IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. IDEX also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $164.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.22.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit