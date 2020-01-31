IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. IDEX also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $164.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.22.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

