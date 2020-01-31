Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.98

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $238.98 and traded as low as $210.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 3,781 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

