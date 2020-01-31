ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,868,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 2,865,774 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.72.
IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
