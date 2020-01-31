ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,868,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 2,865,774 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.72.

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.