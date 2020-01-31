ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.86. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 5,513,110 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 95,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

