Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. GMP Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $24.42 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Imperial Oil by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,369,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after acquiring an additional 165,503 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

