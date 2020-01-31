Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.31.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.69 on Friday, hitting C$31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,405. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$31.07 and a 52-week high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
