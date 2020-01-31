Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.31.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.69 on Friday, hitting C$31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,405. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$31.07 and a 52-week high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.