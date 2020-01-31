Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Incent has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Incent has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $14,765.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

