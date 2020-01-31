Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.82.

INCY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. Incyte has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,436 shares of company stock worth $8,494,185. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

